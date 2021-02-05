Andre Onana: Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper banned for 12 months sake of doping violation

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ajax say Onana mistakenly take medication wey dem prescribe for im wife

Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana don dey banned from football for a year for doping violation.

Di 24-year-old fail one out-of-competition drugs test for October wen dem find di banned substance furosemide for im urine sample.

Ajax say Onana bin mistakenly take medication wey dem prescribe for im wife wen e dey feel sick.

Di club and Onana go appeal to di Court of Arbitration for Sport against di suspension, wey Uefa impose.

Inside statement ontop social media, Onana say e bin mistakenly take im wife medicine for aspirin because di packaging dey "almost identical" and say im ban dey "excessive and disproportionate".

"Everything na di result of human mistake," e tok.

"Everybody sabi say I dey lead a very healthy life, and since I start my sporting career, I don always dey strongly against any use of doping and I condemn any unsportsmanlike conduct.

"I no get di need to resort to doping to ginger my sporting career."

Ajax tok for statement say Uefa don gree say Onana bin no intentionally cheat but say di governing body believe say "an athlete get duty at all times to ensure say no banned substances enter im body".

Onana, wey get 18 caps for Cameroon, go miss di delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Cameroon na di host nation for di tournament, wey dem don rearrange for January 2022.

E been don keep nine clean sheets for 20 Eredivisie matches dis season.

Ajax managing director Edwin van der Sar say: "We renounce di performance-enhancing drugs - we stand clearly for a clean sport.

"Dis na terrible setback, for Andre imself but certainly also for us as a club. Andre na top goalkeeper, wey don prove im worth for Ajax for years and dey very popular with di fans.