Yisa Sofoluwe death: Cerebral atrophy claim Super Eagles 'Defense Minister' life
Yisa Sofoluwe AKA Super Eagles 'Defense Minister' death na from Cerebral atrophy sickness, di former Nigerian footballer bin sick.
Sofoluwe die at di age of 54 just shortly afta Nigeria Sports Minister Sunday Dare bin promise to pay di hospital bills for im treatment.
E bin dey on admission for ICU centre for Lagos University Teaching Hospital wia dem bin plan to do operation alias surgery for am, according to Nigeria sports tori pipo Brila FM.
Cerebral atrophy, wey claim Sofoluwe life, na condition wey dey make all brain cells to function properly.
Sofoluwe na correct footballer during im professional career in di 80s.
See Yisa Sofoluwe short biography
Date of Birth: December 28, 1967
Clubs: Abiola Babes and Belgium Club
National Team: Super Eagles
Tournaments: 1984, 1988 African Nations Cup
Yisa Sofoluwe bin win 40 caps as a left back for di Super Eagles of Nigeria between 1983 and 1988.