Yisa Sofoluwe death: Cerebral atrophy claim Super Eagles 'Defense Minister' life

Wia dis foto come from, Google

Yisa Sofoluwe AKA Super Eagles 'Defense Minister' death na from Cerebral atrophy sickness, di former Nigerian footballer bin sick.

Sofoluwe die at di age of 54 just shortly afta Nigeria Sports Minister Sunday Dare bin promise to pay di hospital bills for im treatment.

E bin dey on admission for ICU centre for Lagos University Teaching Hospital wia dem bin plan to do operation alias surgery for am, according to Nigeria sports tori pipo Brila FM.

Cerebral atrophy, wey claim Sofoluwe life, na condition wey dey make all brain cells to function properly.

Sofoluwe na correct footballer during im professional career in di 80s.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Brila Wetin we call dis foto, Yisa Sofoluwe during im active football days

See Yisa Sofoluwe short biography

Date of Birth: December 28, 1967

Clubs: Abiola Babes and Belgium Club

National Team: Super Eagles

Tournaments: 1984, 1988 African Nations Cup