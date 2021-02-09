Shola Shoretire: Who be 17-year-old Shoretire wey sign im first professional contract wit Manchester United?

Wia dis foto come from, SholaShoretire/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Shola tok say di deal na 'dream come true'

Shola Shoretire don sign im his first professional contract wit Manchester United and e don already start training wit di first team.

Di red Devils confam di tori for statement wey dem drop for dia website.

Im don dey wit United since nine years old, and e just sign di professional deal last week afta e turn 17 on February 2.

As tins be dem don dey look Shoretire as one of di brightest young talents for di club under-23 side and e score hat-trick for dia 6-4 win against Blackburn Rovers for Friday.

Shoretire also dey part England U16 international squad.

So far for di season, im don play 13 times for Premier League 2, score five goals and register three assists.

Cool facts bout Shola Shoretire