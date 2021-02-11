Covid 19 block Jurgen Klopp to go im mother Elisabeth Klopp burial

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp dey murn im mother death but Covid-19 restrictions no go allow di Liverpool manager to attend im her burial for Germany.

Dis na as Germany don ban most travel from kontris wey don carry di new variant of di coronavirus wey include di UK.

Im mama, Elisabeth Klopp bin die on January 19 at di age of 81.

Liverpool follow show dia support to dia coach for twitter message wey say, "You go neva waka alone, Jurgen".

Many pipo and clubs don dey show am support like di Premier League, Arsenel, Manchester City and Manchester United among plenti more.

