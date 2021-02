Blessing Okagbare Guinness World Record: Nigerian track and field athlete set new record

Blessing Okagbare don achieve Guinness World Record for di most appearances in Diamond League meetings.

For di Nigerian track and field athlete, dis na; "A dream made reality through God's grace and determination," she post on Wednesday.

Guinness Book of World Records say di most appearances in Diamond League meetings wey one athlete don achieve na 67, and na wetin Blessing Okagbare don bag for her career.

Check Blessing Okagbare Profile

Gender: Female

Career: Athletics (Sports)

Events: Long jump, sprints

Height: 1.81 m (5 ft 11)

Weight: 71 kg (157 lb)

Nationality: Nigeria

State: Sapele, Delta State

Date of Birth: 09 OCT

Active Years: 2005 - present

Level: Professional

Check di athlete track and field achievements

Olympic Games

Silver

Year : 2008 Beijing

Event: Long jump

World Championships

Silver

2013 Moscow Long jump

Bronze

2013 Moscow 200 m

Commonwealth Games

Gold - 2014 Glasgow 100 m

Gold - 2014 Glasgow 200 m

Silver - 2014 Glasgow 4×100 m relay

Bronze - 2018 Gold Coast 4×100 m relay

All-Africa Games

Gold - 2011 Maputo Long jump

Gold - 2011 Maputo 4×100 m relay

Gold - 2015 Brazzaville 4×100 m relay

Silver - 2007 Algiers Long jump

Silver - 2011 Maputo 100 m

African Championships

Gold - 2010 Nairobi 100 m

Gold - 2010 Nairobi Long jump

Gold - 2010 Nairobi 4×100 m relay

Gold - 2014 Marrakesh 100 m

Gold - 2014 Marrakesh 4×100 m relay

Gold - 2018 Asaba 4×100 m relay

Silver - 2012 Benin 100 m

IAAF World Relays

Gold - 2015 Nassau 4×200 m relay

Continental Cup