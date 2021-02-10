Gorilla glue Girl: Ghanaian-born surgeon Dr Micheal Obeng wan help Tessica Brown wey use 'gorilla glue adhesive' instead of real hair spray to gel her hair

Wia dis foto come from, im_d_ollady

Report dey ground say one Ghana-born doctor, Dr Michael Obeng dey offer free treatment to Tessica Brown wey dey trend afta she go viral share her to tori of how she use Gorilla glue for her hair instead of hair spray.

Na one CBSN Los Angeles TV station for America dey report di tori say Dr Michael Obeng, wey be Ghana-American plastic surgeon, dey offer help to dis woman.

Wia dis foto come from, Dr Micheal Obeng/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Micheal Obeng

Tessica Brown bin share video for TikTok last week say she bin use di Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray to hold her hair for one place.

Dem dey normally use di waterproof glue to fix bathroom tiles, wood flooring and decking.

For di video Ms Brown say her palava start like one month wey don pass afta she try plenty things to remove di glue but e no work.

"My hair, e no dey move. You hear wetin I dey tok? e no dey move, I don wash my hair for 15 times, but e no move."

"Wen I find out say dis tin wey happen na true-true, you go just dey feel pity for Tessica," na so Dr Obeng tell CBSN.

"We go look for signs of chemical burn, and we get di solution to stop burning if we find dem... We go do dis one under general anaesthesia make she no feel any pain at all," na wetin e follow tok.

Di plastic surgeon say e don "reach out" to Ms Tessica and e dey plan to remove di glue, and save her hair, wit special chemical treatment.

Di Harvard-trained, Beverly Hills-based doctor even tok say im go do treatment, wey cost more dan $12,000 (£8,000), for free, na so CBSN dey report.