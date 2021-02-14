Kamaru Usman vs Burns: Usman beat Gilbert with TKO for thrid round of UFC 258

Wia dis foto come from, Handout

Kamaru Usman retain im title for Mixed Martial Arts as im knock-out Brazilian Gilbert Burns for di second round but win am afta round three.

Burns bin give am better punch for di first round but for di second round na Usman show im self sotay pipo bin dey tok say im dey fight like "bus stop fighter.

Dis one mean say Usman retain im belt as di Welterweight champion, as im tok for di end of di match wen e say "Put some respect for my name."