Lekki Toll Gate Lagos Nigeria [EndSARS protest]: See wetin Macaroni tok afta police release am

Wia dis foto come from, Twutter/@debomacaroni

Popular comedian and content creator Mr Macaroni, don comot to tok say goment get duty to protect all Nigerians afta im regain e freedom following im arrest on Saturday 13 February, 2021.

E tok for inside tweet say "Na di goment and di goment alone dey responsible for any insecurity for Nigeria". Even as im add say Nigerians all be one.

Dis dey come afta dem release am on bail from prison on Saturday wen police bin arrested am for di proposed venue of di "Occupy Lekki Toll Gate" protest.