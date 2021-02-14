Oap Nkubi: Victor Nwaogu share how e meet im wife
Nollywood actor and on air personality, Victor Nwaogu alias 'Nkubi small stout' bin tension social media wen e announce say im don comot from singles market.
Soon aftawards, photos of di actor wit e boo, Nkeiru begin fly upandan for social media.
Now, di two of dem don officially do dia traditional marriage rites.
For dis interview wit BBC Pidgin, Victor and e wife share how dem take mit and why dem feel say "di height or pocket size of man or woman no matter for marriage".
Video journalist: Sarah Tiamiyu