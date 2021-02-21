Novak Djokovic win ninth Australian Open, beat Daniil Medvedev in straight set

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Novak Djokovic collect im men's title for Australian Open after he overpower Daniil Medvedev.

Top seed Djokovic win di match 7-5 6-2 6-2 to claim im 18th Grand Slam overall - with only Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as di players wey get pass am.

Di 33-year-old Serb never lose final for Melbourne Park and and dis na di third time im dey Medvedev in a row.

After collecting im trophy, Djokovic say: "I love you each year more and more. Di love affair just dey grow."

After losing to Nadal for di 2019 US Open final, pipo reason am say di Russian fit beat Djokovic.

Djokovic win di game after one hour and 53 minutes with one backhand overhead volley. E come lie down ontop im back for di blue court.

After e go hug im coach Goran Ivanisevic and di rest of im support team.