Tiger Woods accident: Eldrick Tont "Tiger Woods" suffer car wreck for traffic collusion

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tiger Woods get car accident, dey surgery inside hospital

Tiger Woods, di 15-time Golf Major winner dey hospital afta e suffer car accident.

Dem don rush Tiger Woods go hospital afta e involve for car crash, according to di Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Di police department say dem "respond to one single vehicle rollover" accident wia di "vehicle sustain major damage".

Los Angeles firefighters and paramedics "remove am from di wreck" Dem come take di 15-time golf major winner to one local hospital by ambulance to treat e injuries.