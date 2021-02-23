Nigeria 9-0 Equatorial Guinea: How Super Falcons win di Turkish Women Cup

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@NGSuper_Falcons

Nigeria don become di first for Africa wey o win di Turkish Women's Cup for dia first outing afta dem waya Equitorial Guinea 9-0 on Tuesday.

Di Super Falcons, wey don cari di Africa Women's Cup of Nations nine times, bin win dia first game for di competition against CSKA Moscow 1-0 and beat Uzbekistan with the same score line.

Di girls bin need at least a draw to win di completion but dem net in di first goal of di first match within di first nine minutes with Glory Ogbona goal then three minutes later, Asisat Oshoala use penalty sama anoda goal and anoda penalty goal one minute later.

Wia dis foto come from, Nff

Oshoala go on to score two more goals within di next ten minutes of di match before first time Falcon Charity Adule and Toni Payne make di score board 7-0 with dia first goals for di team, by di end of di first half.

Monday and Oshoala round up di tally for second half, with two goals for di 66th and 85th minute.

Di four nation invitational tournament na di first time Nigeria dey enta and dem win di competition with nine points for three games.