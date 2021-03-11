Europa League results: Amad Diallo, Simon Kjaer score as Man United draw 1-1 with AC Milan

Wia dis foto come from, Laurence Griffiths

AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer score late goal to deny United victory for dia first leg of di Europa League round of 16 encounter.

Kjaer goal for added time hand AC Milan crucial away goal as di game end 1-1 ahead of di second leg.

Simon Kjaer header na di first goal wey United go concede in five matches.

Ivory Coast teenager Amad Diallo bin score e first goal for Manchester United afta e come on as second half substitute.

18-years old Diallo Bruno Fernandes over di top pass beyond di reach of Milan goalkeeper Gianlugi Donnaruma for di 50th minute.

Who be Amad Diallo?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dem born Diallo for Ivory Coast, and na 18 years im be. Tori be say e move go Italy around di age of 10, and join Atalanta for 2015.

Di winger play im first match for Atalanta last season, wey make am di youngest player - at 17 years and 109 days old - to score for im Serie A debut in for dia 7-1 thrashing of Udinese.

Afta dat im performance, di Ivorian travel wit di Atalanta squad to Lisbon for dia Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Diallo play just four league games for Atalanta, but e shine well-well for training, sotey former Atalanta captain Papu Gomez recently compare am to Lionel Messi.