UEFA Champions League: Manchester City v Borussia Monchengladbach, Atlanta vs Real Madrid - players wey fit help dia clubs enter Quarter Finals

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Man City v Borussia Monchengladbach,

Raheem Sterling fit lead oda members of im squad to hrlp Manchester City enter di quarter final stage of di Champions League.

Manchester City bin beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 for di first leg of di round of 16 wey dem play for Puskas Arena in Budapest two weeks ago.

Marco Rose, Borussia Monchengladbach boss ahead of di return match tok sey, "e go need something wey pass extraordinary" to beat Manchester City for di Champions League last 16 match."

Borussia Monchengladbach don lose dia last six games but Manchester City don dey unbeaten for dia five games against Borussia Monchengladbach for Champions League - dem win four, drawn one and dem score at least two goals for each of dia four victories.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Atlanta vs Real Madrid

Anoda match wey go totori fans na di match between Real Madrid and Atlanta.

Real Madrid don cari waka pass eight out of dia nine UEFA Champions League knock out matches wey dem win outside dia home.

Dis na di second time Italian club, Atlanta go face Real Madrid for European competition.

For dia first leg for Santiago Bernabeu, Atlanta lose to Real Madrid 0-1 courtesy of di strike by Ferland Mendy but wit Eden Hazard injury, di Spanish club go rely on Karim Benzema form to win di match as dis Zinedine Zidane team don struggle for dia home League.