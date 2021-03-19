Champions League quarter-final draw: Real Madrid jam Liverpool for repeat of Champions League 2018 final

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Real Madrid meet Liverpool for repeat of di Champions League 2018 final

Real Madrid go jam Liverpool for di quarter finals of di Uefa Champions League, di draws ceremony for di competition don reveal.

Di match go be repeat of 2018 finals wey see Los Blancos carry di trophy.

Oda matches of di eight teams na Man City vs Dortmund, Porto v Chelsea and Bayern Munich v PSG.

Di draw happen for Nyon, Switzerland on 19 March for di House of European Football, di heaquarters of Uefa.