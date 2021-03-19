Uefa Europa League draw: Arsenal fit do Slavia Prague wetin dem do dem for 2008?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Full time scoreboard for Arsenal v Slavia Prague for 2007 champions league game

Europa League quarter finals draw go see Arsenal face Slavia Prague, di team dem waya 7 goals without reply for 2008.

But dat one happen for Champions League and both teams dey different now.

All di 8 teams for Europa League go believe dem get equal-equal chance to win di competition, no matter wetin history tok.

For di oda draws, Manchester United go face Granada, while Dinamo Zagreb wey shock di world after dem beat Tottenham comot di competition go hope to do di same tin when dem face Villareal.

1992 winners of di competition Ajax go jam Roma.

Quarter finals draw

Granada CF v Manchester United

Arsenal v Slavia Prague

Ajax v AS Roma

Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal

Semi finals draw

Granada or Manchester United v Ajax or Roma

Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal v Arsenal or Slavia Prague