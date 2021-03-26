Comoros, Gambia make history as dem qualify for Africa Cup of Nations

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Comoros fans celebrate long into di night on Thursday afta dia team historic qualification

Comoros make history on Thursday wen dem draw 0-0 for dia home to Togo to qualify for di Africa Cup of Nations for di first time.

Dem now dey celebrate one of di biggest achievements for di kontri wey don dey more famous for dia history of political coups and music than any sporting success.

Wild scenes of celebration bin happun wen di ref blow di final whistle as fans, players and politicians begin celebrate di shock qualification for next year finals for Cameroon.

Comoros bin never win any major qualifier until 2016 wen dem beat Botswana for wetin be dia 20th attempt to win either Nations Cup or World Cup qualifier.

Five years on, they are top of Group G - featuring record African champions Egypt no less - with three wins and two draws from their five matches.

Gambia secure dia first appearance when Assan Cessay goal for di 62nd minute seal dia 1-0 win over Angola.