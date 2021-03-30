Nigeria vs Lesotho prediction: Super Eagles and Crocodiles Afcon qualifiers last match

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles

Nigeria vs Lesotho Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers go kick off 17:00 WAT Tuesday 30th March, 2021.

Super Eagles of Nigeria go dey hope to finish dia qualification campaign with a victory.

Di Nigeria vs Lesotho match go happun for Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

And di home side remain unbeaten inside Group L, so wetin dey at stake for today game against di Crocodiles?

Well, di three time African champions [Super Eagles] book dia ticket for di 2021 Afcon last week wit a win over Benin, but a chance still dey for Lesotho.

But di Crocodiles never win any competition since August 2019 and only lost two of dia five matches so far.

For Lesotho to get any chance to qualify for di January 2022 Afcon wey Cameroon det host, dem bin need to win Sierra Leone last Satuday but only manage get dia third draw for di group stage.

Tori be say di Southern African national football team get three points, meaning say di third position still open inside Group L, if dem fit win today game.

Coach Gernot Rohr boys don win three and draw two of dia five matches to collect 11 points, wey put dem four points ahead of di second-placed

Thabo Senong side suffer 4-2 loss to Nigeria for dia first leg match in November 2019 before going down 1-0 against Benin inside dia next qualification match almost one year later, but di national team don play out goalless draws with Benin and Sierra Leone in dia last two games.

How to watch Nigeria vs Lesotho?

Di match go show live on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

[Nigeria vs Lesotho] Movement restriction around Teslim Balogun Stadium

Meanwhile, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority [LASTMA] don issue a travel advisory, restricting movement of motor ahead of di Super Eagles AFCON clash against di Crocodiles of Lesotho.

Di Agency wey dey control Lagos road traffic Inside one tweet say "all vehicular movement around di stadium must stop from 10 am till 10 pm.