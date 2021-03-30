Nigeria vs Lesotho livescore: Victor Osimhen, Etebo Oghenekaro, Paul Onuachu goals give Super Eagles 3-0 victory against Lesotho

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria complete di qualification phase for di 2021 Afcon wit unbeaten record afta dem defeat Lesotho 3-0 on Tuesday.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen na im open di scoring for di 23rd minute as di Super Eagles mark dia return to playing in Lagos wit victory over di crocodiles of Lesotho.

Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu seal di three points for di second half for match wey 30% of fans witness inside di Teslim Balogun stadium.

Victory over Lesotho ensure say di Super Eagles finish di qualification round for di 2021 Afcon wit unbeaten record.

Nigeria also finish as winners of Group L wit 14 points as dem record four wins and two draws.

For Lesotho, dis defeat confam say na dem go finish bottom of di group.