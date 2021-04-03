Chelsea vs West Brom results: Thomas Tuchel lose first game as di Blues lose 5-2 to di Baggies for Stamford Bridge

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel lose im first game on Saturday afta West Brom waya di Blues 5-2 for Stamford Bridge.

With dis game, Chelsea 14-match unbeaten run end in a way many no believe

Chelsea bin start di game slowly but tins bin begin look up afta Christian Pulisic score.

But na afta dat tins begin go wrong for Chelsea.

Dem send Thiago Silva off, afta e chop red card for awful defending, dis wan come allow Matheus Pereira to score and den di Brazilian fire di Baggies ahead just before half time.

From den on, di Baggies become unstoppable.

Dis na di first time since October 2011 wey Chelsea go concede four goals for dia home for league since Arsenal defeat dem 3-5.