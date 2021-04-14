Ahmed Musa: Kano Pillars confam signing of Super Eagles captain

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Nigeria Professional Football League club Kano Pillars don confam di signing of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa.

Musa, according to Kano Pillars go play for di club for "di reminder of di 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season".

Di 28-year-old, wey be free agent since e leave Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr for October, bin receive offers from England, Russia and Turkey.

Musa previously play for di Kano State club for 2009 wia im end di season as di top scorer for di Nigeria Professional Football League with 18 goals before im move go VVV-Venlo for Netherlands.

According to di club statement, Kano Pillars agree to di deal after due consultations with di player and di League Management Company of Nigeria (LMC) wey be organisers of di Nigerian league as na dem stand as mediator to di deal.

Musa for interview wit BBC Sport Africa say: "Anytin wey go improve di image of Nigerian football na something wey I dey strive to embark on and Kano Pillars hold special place for my heart.

"Na di team wey help me become di professional footballer I be today, so dis na more than just football but very strong bond."