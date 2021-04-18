Arsenal vs Fulham: Eddie Nketiah late goal save Arsenal from home defeat

22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Eddie Nketiah score e second league goal dis season for Arsenal to rescue one point for di gunners

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah injury-time goal help Arsenal rescue one point against Fulham for Premier League.

Nketiah wey come on as second half substitute tap in rebound shot for di 96th minute of added time to equalise for Arsenal.

Di Gunners been dey trail Fulham for di most part of di second half after Nigerian striker Josh Maja bin put Fulham ahead from di penalty spot.

Maja goal na di only shot on target wey Fulham bin record for di match wey Arsenal dominate possession but produce little end product.

Fulham now dey six points away from safety - and dem don play two games more than Burnley and Brighton, di two teams wey dey above dem for table.