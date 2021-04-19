"European Super League" dey make Premier League, world leaders para

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Liverpool and Chelsea fit dey part of di group wey dn sign up to di breakaway league

European Super League [ESL] na di newest football tournament wey Premier League big six' don agree to join.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham dey amond di 12 clubs wey just form dis new league.

Di Premier League clubs go join AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid for dis plan wey don already begin shake di world of football.

Di clubs wey dey involved release joint statement on Sunday, 18 April, 2021.

ESL say di founding clubs wey start am don agree say di competition matches go dey happen for middle of di week.

But teams no go stop dia normal-normal national leagues for dia kontries.

Di plan na to launch di women competition as soon as possible afta di men's tournament begin, ESL bin tok.

Football joinbodi react

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Juventus and AC Milan don sign up to di breakaway league plans Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham club badges

Uefa and di Premier League don condemn di plan for ESL when di tori comot on Sunday.

World governing body Fifa don tok am before say dem no go recognise any competition and any players wey chook hand for any league like dis and say dem fit deny di players chance to play inside di World Cup.

Uefa, wey be governing joinbodi for European football, release joint statement wit England Football Association, di Premier League, di Spanish Football Federation, La Liga and di Italian Football Federation and Serie A, say dem go dey "united" to try and stop di breakaway league with "all available measures".

Dem also sama dia own warning say players wey follow play inside di ESL go dey banned from all di oda competitions for domestic, European, world level and dem fit make dem no see dia national teams represent.

After di Super League announcement comot, Fifa say dem no approve di competition but dem say "all parties wey dey para for di mata, suppose discuss inside ‘calm, constructive and balanced’ tok-tok for di good of di game".

Football Supporters’ Association di reason why di clubs dey don join hand do new league na "greed".

World leaders react

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson say di plans go "spoil tins well-well for football".

France President Emmanuel Macron give tuale to clubs for im kontri because dem refuse to join ESL.

How di format for ESL go be?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham club badges

E go get 20 teams - di 12 founding members plus anoda three wey go join later. And then five clubs wey go qualify join.

E go start for August every year, and matche go happun for middle of di week.

Clubs dey inside two groups of 10, and go play home and away.

Di top three in each group gp qualify for di quarter-finals, and di teams for fourth and fifth place go play two-legged play-off for di remaining two spots.

After e go continue like di Champions League dey be before di single-leg final wey go happen for May for neutral venue.