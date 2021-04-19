Mourinho sacked: Tottenham Hotspur FC sack manager Jose Mourinho afta joining European Super League

19 April 2021, 10:57 WAT New Informate 43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Jose Mourinho chop sack for Tottenham Hotspur FC on Monday morning afta 17 months as manager.

Im sack land a day afta di English football club join European Super League wey dey make Premiere league para.

Di Portuguese bin replace Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager for November 2019.

58 year old Mourinho guide di club to sixth position inside di Premier League last season.

Spurs currently dey seventh for table as dem only pick up two points from dia past three league games.

Spurs go face Manchester City inside di Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Di club knack out of the Europa League for March.