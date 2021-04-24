Tiger Woods: How Eldrick Tont dey cope afta February car crash for Los Angeles

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Getty Images

Tiger Woods don post picture of imself for golf course as e dey smile with crutches and im dog.

Dis go be di first time e go show picture of imself since im bin wound for one car accident for February.

For di Instagram post im bin write say, "My course dey come faster than me".

E also add say, "But e dey nice to get faithful rehab partner wey be man's best friend".

Wetin e don go through since di accident

Di 15 time major champion bin do surgery for di open fractures for im lower right leg.

Di former world number one, bin also get surgeries on top oda injuries im bin get for im foot and ankle.

Wetin we call dis foto, E take paramedics and fire fighters to cari Tiger Worrds comot di motor

Tori be say na earlier dis month dem bin even release am from hospital.

Wetin cause di accident?

Tiger Woods bin dey drive almost double di speed limits for California wen di car hit tree and start to dey tumble several times.

According to di LA County sheriff Alex Villanueva, di cause of di accident na say im bin dey drive for speed way bin no safe with di way di road be.