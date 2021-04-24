Usman vs Masvidal: Welterweight champion go defend im title today- Wetin you need to know about di fight

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman wey dem dey call 'The Nigerian Nightmare' don dey prepare to meet im challenger Jorge Masvidal for dia ogbonge fight.

Usman go defend im UFC welterweight title against Masvidal for di main event of UFC 261 on Saturday inside Jacksonville, Florida.

Both of dem don do dia weight successfully weighed on Friday morning for dia title clash. Usman weigh 169.5 pounds, and Masvidal hit di mark at 170.

Wia dis foto come from, UFC Wetin we call dis foto, Usman last defeat na for 2013 and dem rank am number two for di UFC's pound-for-pound rankings behind Jon Jones

Usman don first beat Masvidal through unanimous decision for UFC 251 last July for Abu Dhabi. But Masvidal come into dat fight on just six days notice afta Usman original opponent, Gilbert Burns, test positive for coronavirus.

After Kamaru beat Gilbert Burns for February, e come be 18-1 and get di longest active winning streak for UFC (13). If Masvidal fit stop dis, ego then dey open to trilogy match-up.

Saturday event go be di first for US sport to get capacity crowd for indoor arena since di pandemic, and e features three title fights.

About Kamaru Usman Saturday Fight

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Usman wey be 33 years old mix martial artist from Nigeria dey look for im fourth straight title defense and his 14th straight UFC victory.

If Usman win Saturday fight, e go be in sole possession of second place in terms of di longest winning streaks for UFC history.

Usman is currently tie with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones with 13 straight victories. Only Anderson Silva get more back to back wins for UFC history (16).

Wetin Jorge Masvidal get to tok about dis fight

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Masvidal neva fight since his e clash with Usman, wey leave am with professional MMA record of 35-14

Fans of Jorge Masvidal say im mixed martial arts career "no go dey complete" until e holds one world title.

Masvidal na one of UFC most popular fighters but for 18 years as a professional e neva win one world belt.

Saturday rematch with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman na Masvidal second title shot and e dey fears say dis fit be e last.

"Winning dis belt na one of many things wey dey my task sheet before I close dis chapter," Jorge Masvida tell BBC Sport.

"I dey look at every fight as my last chance so I need to give my all, I need to push for wetin I want. If I want to be world champion then dis na di koko, I gatz to go."