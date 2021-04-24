European Super League: Clubs 'no fit comot', tok Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Florentino Perez tok say dem create the ESL "to save football"

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tok say di 12 clubs wey agree to join di new European Super League get ''binding contract'' and ''no go fit comot''.

Nine of di 12 teams, wey include di Premier League clubs, don withdraw from di proposed tournament on Tuesday afta di plan cause seriou hala from from di public.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus neva abandoned di project.

"I no need to explain wetin a binding contract be, but effectively di clubs no fit comot," Perez tell newspaper AS.

"Some of them, due to pressure, say dem dey comot. But dis project, or one wey dey very similar, go move forward and I dey hope say na very soon''.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Dein calls for 'healing process' after failed ESL bid

Di Real president add say ''no be true say'' American investment bank JP Morgan - who don provide 3.5bn euro (£2.8bn) grant to di founding members - don abandon di ESL.

"Just like di 12 clubs, dem don also take time to reflect. If we go need make changes we go do am but di Super League na di best project wey we tink of," Perez tok.

"Wetin we don do na to take few weeks to reflect in di light of di anger of certain pipo wey no want loss dia privileges and don manipulate di project.''

Perez tok on Thursday - for di aftermath of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham's wey withdraw - say ESL still dey on ''standby''.

La Liga club Atletico Madrid and Italian sides AC Milan and Inter Milan don also formally comot, while Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli admit say di project no go fit continue again.

Di 12-team Super League dey announced on Sunday to widespread anger and also make plenti pipo protests outside grounds for England.