Kamaru vs Msavidal 2 UFC 261: Kamaru Usman knock Masvidal out for second round to retain welterweight champion

56 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Kamaru Usman don retain im UFC welterweight champion afta im knock im opponent Jorge Masvidal out for di second round of dia fight early Sunday morning.

Kamaru land a perfect right hand dat comot light from Masvidal eye while im continue to hama am wit five more punches to close di fight.

Di knock out come at one minute, two seconds into di fight.

Rememba say Usman first beat Masvidal through unanimous decision for UFC 251 last July for Abu Dhabi.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis na Kamaru 18 wins in a row- 14 of dem be for di UFC. Im remain unbeaten for eight years and in Four welterweight title defences.