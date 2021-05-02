Why dem Postpone Man United vs Liverpool Match?

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo wey enta Old Trafford dey protest

Manchester United don postpone dia Premier League match against Liverpool till further notice.

Manchester United for inside statement, tok say di postponement of di match, wey suppose happun on Sunday for Old Trafford , na because of of "safety and security concerns".

Dis dey come as di fans of di Red Devils bin break enta into di stadium to call for di sale of di club.

Di fans no want di American family, Glazer Family to own di team again on top dia involvement for di failed European Super League mata.