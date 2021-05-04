José Mourinho: Before e be head coach of Italian club A.S. Roma, dis be oda clubs wey Mourinho don lead
AS Roma go become di 7th football club wey Jose Mourinho go coach since wey im become popular for 2003.
Di appointment of Jose Mourinho as di next head coach of A.S. Roma surprise many sports followers wey don begin wonder if im go succeed for di Italian club.
Di club confam Mourinho as di successor to Paulo Fonseca on Tuesday, few weeks afta English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur sack am.
Dis no be di first time Jose Mourinho dey coach Italian club - im bin dey in charge of 108 game for Inter Milan before im comot.
Mourinho tok say "Afta my meeting wit di ownership, I immediately understand di ambition for Roma."
Wit dis new appointment, e be like say di 'chosen one' get chance to redeem im image.
How fans react
Ad di way fans na mixture of fear and excitement for dis new appointment as dem flood Twitter wit dia thoughts for Roma next season.
Oda clubs wey Mourinho don coach
As man wey dey call im sef 'di special one', Mourinho don excel for Portugal, England, Italy and Spain - im win four European trophies wit three different clubs.
FC Porto
Chelsea
Inter Milan
Real Madrid
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspurs
Wins
Jose Mourinho, wey be 58, don win trophies for all di clubs wey im don coach apart from Tottenham wey no win any trophy for many years despite very expensive player signings.