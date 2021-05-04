José Mourinho: Before e be head coach of Italian club A.S. Roma, dis be oda clubs wey Mourinho don lead

Wia dis foto come from, AS Roma English/Twitter

AS Roma go become di 7th football club wey Jose Mourinho go coach since wey im become popular for 2003.

Di appointment of Jose Mourinho as di next head coach of A.S. Roma surprise many sports followers wey don begin wonder if im go succeed for di Italian club.

Di club confam Mourinho as di successor to Paulo Fonseca on Tuesday, few weeks afta English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur sack am.

Dis no be di first time Jose Mourinho dey coach Italian club - im bin dey in charge of 108 game for Inter Milan before im comot.

Mourinho tok say "Afta my meeting wit di ownership, I immediately understand di ambition for Roma."

Wit dis new appointment, e be like say di 'chosen one' get chance to redeem im image.

How fans react

Ad di way fans na mixture of fear and excitement for dis new appointment as dem flood Twitter wit dia thoughts for Roma next season.

Oda clubs wey Mourinho don coach

As man wey dey call im sef 'di special one', Mourinho don excel for Portugal, England, Italy and Spain - im win four European trophies wit three different clubs.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jose Mourinho for FC Porto for 2004

FC Porto

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jose Mourinho dey tok wit im players for Chelsea FC

Chelsea

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jose Muorinho during im time for Inter Milan

Inter Milan

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jose Mourinho wen im dey Real Madrid

Real Madrid

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jose Mourinho for Manchester United

Manchester United

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jose Mourinho for Tottenham Hotspurs

Tottenham Hotspurs

Wins