European Super League: Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus defend dia plans for ESL in face of Uefa 'threat'

one hour wey don pass

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus don defend dia plans for European Super League in di face of wetin dem call "threats" from Uefa.

Dem be di only clubs from di initial 12 wey neva comot di proposed ESL and dey face discplinary action from di joinbodi wey dey govern Europe.

Dem don sama di nine oda clubs involved wey include six Premier League sides wit financial punishment.

"Di founding clubs don suffer'' Real, Barca and Juve statement tok.

Di Three clubs say dem don face ''third-party pressures and threat to abandon di project and e no dey acceptable'' and dem feel say e be effort to make dem ''desist from dia right and duty to provide solutions to di football ecosystem thru proposals and dialogue wey dey constructive and concrete''.

"Dis dey intolerable under di rule of law,'' di joint statement tok further.

Dem announce ESL on 18 April but di plans fall apart within 48 hours as di Engligh clubs comot afta fans protest and pressure from UK government.

While di angry backlash no allow di plans forward, dos wey dey behind ESL maintain say e get sound legal footing. As a result, dem quickly file injunctions to prevent player and club bans afta dem make di proposal public.

On Friday, di nine clubs wey don pull out - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, plus AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid - say dem go ''take all di steps wey dey within dia powers'' to end dia involvement for di breakaway league.

Barca, Juve and Real say ''dem dey ready to reconsider di proposed approach'', but dem go need make dem address di structure of elite football in Europe, im appeal to younger generations and di financial pressures wey di clubs dey face.