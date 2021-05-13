Nigeria constitution review: Senate wan review 1999 Constitution - See how e involve you

16 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria Senate wan review di 1999 constitution beginning wit zonal public hearing for di six geopolitical zones.

Dis move na to adjust di 1999 constitution, according to statement wey di Senate Committee on di Review of di 1999 Constitution.

Di Public hearing go hold for for 12 state capitals at di same time as centres.

E mean say two centres for each geopolitical zones go hold public hearing from Wednesday, 26th May to Thursday 27th May.

E dey free to attend to di general public according to di statement wey di Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege sign.

Wia di Zonal Hearings go take place

North Central

Jos Centre go represent Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue

Minna Centre - Nigeri, Kwara, Kogi and Abuja

North East

Bauchi Centre - Bauchi, Yobe and Borno

Gombe Centre - Gombe, Taraba and Adamawa

North West

Kaduna Centre - Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina

Sokoto Centre - Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara

South East

Owerri Centre - Imo and Abia

Enugu Centre - Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra

South South

Asaba Centre - Delta, Edo and Bayelsa

Port-Harcourt Centre - Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom

South West

Lagos Centre - Lagos Oyo and Ogun

Akure Centre - Ondo and Osun

Wetin dem wan tok for di Zonal Public Hearing?

Na sixteen main issues dem dey follow tok for inside dis public hearing.

Na here di mata involve you to go tok your own ontop di following: