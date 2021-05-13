Israel-Gaza war: Palestinians for Gaza celebrate Eid al-Fitr despite airstrike from Israel

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Palesitnian Muslim worshippers flash di V-sign for victory during di morning Eid al-Fitr prayer

Palestinians for Gaza observe di Eid al-Fitr celebration even as dem suffer series of reprisal attacks from di Israeli forces.

Palestinian militants don fire more dan 1,000 rockets, Israel tok - and Israel don carry out hundreds of air strikes on Gaza, as dem destroy three tower blocks and kill senior Hamas officials.

At least 53 Palestinians and six Israelis don die for di battle since Monday.

Di current deadly exchange of fire dey happun during Eid, and di na one of di most important festivals for Muslim calendar.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Palestinians check di damage inside di pieces building wey dem destroy on di first day of di Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Palesitnians leave mosque afta di morning Eid al-Fitr prayer.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Palestinians visit di graves of dia relatives for di main cemetery of Beit Lahia for northern Gaza Strip on May 13, 2021.

"Di Eid dey different. Dis Eid come wit bombing, fear and horror," Fahd Ramadan, one 44-year-old resident for southern Gaza city of Khan Younis tok.

Latest photos from Gaza show how plenti of di streets wey dey full with plenti pipo sake if Eid celebration come dey empty dis year sake of missiles.

Khamees al-Jabri, wey be 19-year-old tell Reuters agency reports say "We go celebrate Eid to tell everyone say Gaza like life and say Gaza children wan wear di clothes of Eid like children all ova di world."