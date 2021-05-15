FA Cup final: 'Chelsea vs Leicester match prediction' for Wembley stadium

15 May 2021, 08:45 WAT New Informate 2 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi na di two Nigerians wey dey play for Leicester City

Chelsea go lock horns wit Leicester City for di 140th FA Cup final on Saturday.

Wembley stadium go come alive wen eight-time winners Chelsea and Leicester play in front of around 21,000 fans.

Dis na Chelsea 15th final, while for di Foxes dis na dia fifth- but one go win di match na di big question.

For di final BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson dey compete against Radio 1Xtra DJ Ace, wey dey support FA Cup holders Arsenal.

Arsenal bin beat Chelsea for last year final but dia defence end for January afta Southampton beat dem for fourth round.

No replay for di FA Cup final.

If di score dey level afta 90 minutes, den dem go play extra time.

And if afta extra time no winning goal, dem go play penalty to decide di winner of di match.

LAWRO FA CUP FINAL PREDICTION

SATURDAY

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Chelsea v Leicester (FA Cup final, 17:15 BST)

Chelsea midweek defeat to Arsenal open door small for teams wey dey below dem for di race for di top four, especially because dem dey try to win di FA Cup dis weekend, onto say dia rivals dey play for Premier League.

Di Blues bin make seven changes for di Gunners game, wey many pipo feel say bin dey too much - even wit a game like dis next. E backfire for dem because of di result dem get.

Thomas Tuchel go pick imstrongest team for dis match, and I feel say dat go dey too much for Leicester - di Foxes bin get good win for Old Trafford on Tuesday, but dat na against a weak Manchester United side.

E go dey close but, from wetin I do see of Brendan Rodgers side in di past few weeks, I no think say dem get enough in dem them to break down dis Chelsea side.

To get around 20,000 fans back inside Wembley go help, though, especially for di team wey dey chase di game and need dia fans to ginger dem to come back.

I dey stick wit Chelsea to win it. Dem go create more chances, and dem just need to take them.

Lawro prediction: 1-0