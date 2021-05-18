Roy Hodgson: Players and football managers pay tributes to di Crystal Palace boss as rumour dey say Frank Lampard be next option
Players and football managers don begin pay tributes to Roy Hodgson, di Crystal Palace manager wey announce on Tuesday say im go leave di Premier League club at di end of di season wen im contract expire.
Hodgson wey be 73-year-old and former England boss say: "Di time dey right to step away from di rigours of top-flight Premier League football."
"Dis period of my football career dey particularly rewarding to fit spend these last four seasons wit Palace," na wetin Hodgson tok, as im final home game ago be against Arsenal.
Tori be say Hodgson don dey in charge of Palace since September 2017.
Im last match go be against Liverpool, wey be one of im former clubs im manage on Sunday.
Wetin oda football managers and players dey tok
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti tok say: "Roy na good friend, wey get fantastic career. Every club for Italy dem get good memory of him, and him help make football dey better. Him also taeach a lot of managers how to behave in and outside di pitch."
Ancelotti know Roy Hodgson for Italy wen di two of dem dey manage separate clubs dia.
Hodgson managerial CV
- 1976–1980: Halmstad
- 1982: Bristol City
- 1982: Oddevold
- 1983–1984: Orebro
- 1985–1989: Malmo
- 1990–1992: Neuchatel Xamax
- 1992–1995: Switzerland
- 1995–1997: Inter Milan
- 1997–1998: Blackburn Rovers
- 1999: Inter Milan (caretaker)
- 1999–2000: Grasshoppers
- 2000–2001: Copenhagen
- 2001: Udinese
- 2002–2004: United Arab Emirates
- 2004–2005: Viking
- 2006–2007: Finland
- 2007–2010: Fulham
- 2010–2011: Liverpool
- 2011–2012: West Bromwich Albion
- 2012–2016: England
- 2017: Crystal Palace
Hogdson tropy cabinet
- Halmstads BK - Allsvenkan (1976) (1979)
- Orebro SK - Division 2 Norra (1984)
- Malmo - Allsvenskan (1985) (1986) (1987) (1988) (1989) Svenska Cupen (1986) (1989)
- Neuchatel Xamax - Swiss Super Cup (1990)
- Copenhagen - Danish Superliga (2001) Danish Super Cup (2001)