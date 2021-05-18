Roy Hodgson: Players and football managers pay tributes to di Crystal Palace boss as rumour dey say Frank Lampard be next option

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Roy Hodgson na di oldest manager for Premier League

Players and football managers don begin pay tributes to Roy Hodgson, di Crystal Palace manager wey announce on Tuesday say im go leave di Premier League club at di end of di season wen im contract expire.

Hodgson wey be 73-year-old and former England boss say: "Di time dey right to step away from di rigours of top-flight Premier League football."

"Dis period of my football career dey particularly rewarding to fit spend these last four seasons wit Palace," na wetin Hodgson tok, as im final home game ago be against Arsenal.

Tori be say Hodgson don dey in charge of Palace since September 2017.

Im last match go be against Liverpool, wey be one of im former clubs im manage on Sunday.

Wetin oda football managers and players dey tok

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti tok say: "Roy na good friend, wey get fantastic career. Every club for Italy dem get good memory of him, and him help make football dey better. Him also taeach a lot of managers how to behave in and outside di pitch."

Ancelotti know Roy Hodgson for Italy wen di two of dem dey manage separate clubs dia.

Hodgson managerial CV

1976–1980: Halmstad

1982: Bristol City

1982: Oddevold

1983–1984: Orebro

1985–1989: Malmo

1990–1992: Neuchatel Xamax

1992–1995: Switzerland

1995–1997: Inter Milan

1997–1998: Blackburn Rovers

1999: Inter Milan (caretaker)

1999–2000: Grasshoppers

2000–2001: Copenhagen

2001: Udinese

2002–2004: United Arab Emirates

2004–2005: Viking

2006–2007: Finland

2007–2010: Fulham

2010–2011: Liverpool

2011–2012: West Bromwich Albion

2012–2016: England

2017: Crystal Palace

