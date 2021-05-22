Atletico Madrid beat Real Valladolid 2-1 to win La Liga title

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez score di second goal wey confam Atletico as champions of La Liga

Atletico Madrid na di new champions of di 2020/2021 La Liga season.

Going into di final La Liga matchday against Real Valladolid, Atletico bin need to avoid defeat to collect di crown as champions of La Liga.

Despite say Real Valladolid bin score first, Atleti rally for di second half wit goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez to win di game 2-1.

Dis na Atletico first league title in seven years and na 11th overall.

Atletico finish just two points ahead of defending champions Real Madrid, wey end di season without any silverware.

Atleti cross di finish line

Wit only one game left before di season go end, Atletico bin dey top of di table wit 83 points, two points ahead of Real Madrid for La Liga table.

Atleti bin need to win away at Valladolid as dem no get better head-to-head record wit Real Madrid if to say dem draw and Madrid beat Villarreal.

Diego Simeone side bin fall behind to Oscar Plano strike but dem turn di match around for di second half through goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez.