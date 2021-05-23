Ligue 1 table: Lille, PSG & Monaco battle for French title

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Christophe Galtier's Lille lead Ligue 1, a point ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's PSG and three ahead of Niko Kovac's Monaco

Today na di final weekend of di top-flight season for France, tense finale dey expected to decide who go dey crowned as champions of Ligue 1.

Di top three - Lille, Paris St-Germain and Monaco - dey separated by three points.

Leaders Lille dey one point ahead of PSG ahead of final round of matches on Sunday - wey go kick off at 19:00 GMT- dem dey one win away from taking di crown for di first time since 2010-11.

Here BBC Pidgin look at wetin promise to be last day of di league season wey tie wrapper.

Lille fit hold on?

Three teams dey separated by three points with one game to play - Lille fit hold on and end Paris St-Germain dominance?

PSG don win Ligue 1 seven times in di previous eight seasons - Monaco become champions for 2016-17 - but start di final day on 79 points, one behind leaders Lille.

Last season dem award PSG di title after dem announce say di season no go resume because of di coronavirus pandemic. Dat time, dem bin dey 12 points clear of nearest rivals Marseille wey bin get 10 games left.

On Sunday, only victory go guarantee Lille as champions, but di interesting title race fit still see di top three all finish on 80 points if Lille lose, PSG draw and Monaco win.

Goal difference fit decide di title. Dat one go favour Mauricio Pochettino PSG, wey get di advantage over their two title rivals.

Lille go dey confident of finishing di job at 12th-placed Angers.

At di same time, PSG go visit relegation-threatened Brest and Monaco dey away to sixth-placed Lens.

PSG head into di weekend fresh from winning di French Cup for di sixth time in seven years after dem beat Monaco for Stade de France - Pochettino second trophy since im take charge in January.