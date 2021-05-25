Villarreal vs Manchester United: How to watch Europa final, match facts & predictions

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Na barely 24 hour to go before Villarreal go jam Manchester United for di Uefa Europa League final wey go happun for Gdansk Poland on Wednesday evening.

Kick off for di game na 8pm Nigerian time.

Di Yellow Submarines reach dia first ever major final after dem beat Arsenal while di Red Devils beat Roma to enta final.

Where to watch di final for TV?

Fans for African fit watch di final of UEFA Europa League for these stations

Nigeria: StarTimes- CH.254/245

Pan-Africa: Canal+ Afrique, StarTimes

South Africa: SuperSports

MENA: beIN Sports

Form guide

Villarreal

Form: LWWLDW

Last game: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

League position: 7th for Liga

Manchester United

Form: WDLLWL

Last game: Wolves 1-2 Man. United

League position: 2nd for Premier League

See foto of Manchester United team as dem arrive for Gdańsk!

Prediction

For di final of di Europa League, BBC Pidgin tok wit Benjamin Okenna and Carl Orakwe two football sabi pipo wey drop dia predictions for di match.

Oga Okenna: "With three wins for four finals Manager Unai Emery fit go back to im defensive approach wey fit frustrate United."

Villarreal 1-0 Man Utd