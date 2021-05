Zinedine Zidane leave Real Madrid for second time as manager

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Zinedine Zidane had one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract

Manager Zinedine Zidane don leave Real Madrid for di second time for im coaching career.

Real fail to win any trophy dis season and city rivals Atletico Madrid beat dem to pipped to di La Liga title on a dramatic final day on Saturday.