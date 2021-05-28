Andrea Pirlo: Juventus say bye -bye to dia manager afta one year in charge of di club

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Juventus don sack Andrea Pirlo as manager after im spend just one season in charge of di Italian club.

Tori be say di 42-year-old na surprise choice to replace Maurizio Sarri last summer but under im guidance Juventus fail to win the Serie A title for di first time since 2012.

Di Turin-based club finish fourth, dem only qualify for the Champions League on di last day of di season.

Massimiliano Allegri dey expected to return for a second spell as manager.

Allegri bin dey in charge of Juventus from 2014-19, im win five successive league titles and reach di Champions League final twice. Currently im no get club.