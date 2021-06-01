Naomi Osaka:, odas wey pull out of sports tournaments as e dey happun

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Naomi Osaka don win four Grand Slam titles

E no longer be news say tennis star Naomi Osaka don comot from French Open after first round over her disagreement with organisers about media duties.

Di athlete say her reason na mental health concerns but di organisers maintain say e dey obligatory for stars to face media before and after matches

No be Naomi Osaka be first, some top stars don do am before her.

Rory Mcilroy

Dis Irish golf star seriously enjoy di 2012 and 2013 golfing season winning several trophies but di following year no start well for am.

E quit di 2013 Abu Dhabi Masters tournament in di middle of competition citing tooth ache as reason.

Sol Campbell- Dis former Arsenal defender mistake lead to im team conceding two goals against West Ham for 2006 premier league match and during half time, e drive im car dey go house instead of going to di dressing room for half time tok. Na after 10 months Campbell return and like Osaka na mental health be di reason.

Mike Tyson- For 2005 when di legendary boxer return to ring e face Kevin Mcbride wey be underdog for di fight and as di match dey wan enter 7th round Tyson quit because of exhaustion.

Before then e don tey wey di boxer enter ring and di rustiness show for im performance, im decision to quit make di referees make im opponent di winner.

Rory say teeth dey pain am and quit during match for 2013

Sol Campbell drive im car dey go house after half time