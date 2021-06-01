Naomi Osaka quit French Open: Piers Morgan, Serena William, Stephen Curry, odas react

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Many celebs don comot to support Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka decision to step down from di French Open.

Naomi Osaka decision be say she no go do press conferences for matches.

Osaka tok dis one for inside statement wey she release on Monday.

She say she bin send message to di organizers if Roland Garros to apologize on top all di gbas-gbos her decision bin cause.

She also tok say, later on she go like discuss with di Tour on ways wey dem fit make tins to dey beta for players, press and fans.

For di statement , she reveal say she don dey deal with depression since 2018 and she also get social anxiety.

Dat na why press conferences dem dey hard for her.

Tennis Star, Serena Williams, wey follow play for di French Open bin also stand gidigba for Osaka back.

She say she wish say she fit hug am on top say she know how e dey be, as she don dey that kain position before.

Former World Number one, Billie Jean King also hala for Tweet say, make pipo give Osaka space.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Fellow Tennis Stars, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djiokovic, howeva, don point out say although e dey important to tok about mental health, media runs dey very important for her job.

E dey important to note say, for Osaka win against Patricia Maria Tig, she bin tok with di media on di court but she no gree go for press conference and na wetin cause all dis gbege.

Oda celebrities don comot to tok on top di Naomi Osaka mata.

Basketball star, Stephen Curry comot to praise Osaka for her decision wey e call "taking di high road wia powers no dey protect dia own".

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Controversial TV Host, Pier Morgan also chook mouth for di mata wia he call Naomi say she be "little madam" wey dey childish.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

But no be only Osaka don get wahala with talking with di media.

Tori be say Olympic legend, Michael Phelps bin get wahala with di media from 2000, wen im say dem bin ask am weda im get girlfriend o don kiss at 15 years old and di questions make am uncomfortable.