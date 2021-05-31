Sergio Aguero: Barcelona complete move to sign Manchester City striker on two-year deal

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero go join Barcelona on two-year contract when im current one expire for end of June.

Di 32-year old striker from Argentina Argentine, go comot City after 10 years for di club, wia im become dia all-time leading goalscorer wit 260 goals in 390 games.

Im last appearance na when e enter as substitute for Saturday Champions League final defeat by Chelsea.

Aguero go get buyout clause of 100m euros (£86m) for Barcelona.

Im official signing ceremony go happun on Monday, 30 May.

Aguero, wey don win 15 major trophies during im time for Manchester, go join fellow kontri man and close friend Lionel Messi for Nou Camp.

Aguero EPL achievement

Aguero dey number four on di list of Premier League all-time goalscorers wit 184 goals

Highest Premier League goalscorer for overseas players

For January 2020 e pass Alan Shearer for record of most hat-tricks for Premier League. E get 12.

74 assists

15 trophies - wey include 5 Premier League titles, 1 FA Cup, 6 League Cups and 3 Community Shields