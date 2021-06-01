Carlo Ancelotti return to Real Madrid, leave Everton job

56 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ancelotti move to Real Madrid, say na big opportunity for am

Carlo Ancelotti don comot Everton to become di head coach of Real Madrid for di second time.

Di 61-year old wey manage Real madrid for two years between 2013 and 2015, comot Everton after 18 months in charge for Goodison Park.

Im replace Zinedine Zidane for Real and now Everton go need to find dia sixth manager in five years.

Ancelotti thank Everton staff and fans and say di move na big opportunity for am.

“I go like to thank di board or directors, di players and Evertonians for di plenty support dem give me during di time I dey di club.

'A brutal truth' - analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

E go shock Everton wit di way tins move shaparly in di last 24 hours.

Fahrad Moshiri, di owner of Everton, bring Ancelotti wey be one of football biggest managers to come Merseyside to restore former glory back to di club

Di 61-year-old time for Everton give dem dia first win over Liverpool for Anfield since 1999 - but at di end of di day, na 10th position dem finish for im first full season.

But Ancelotti, na still like baba for di eye of Everton supporters, wey go dey disappointed say im dey comot.

Di brutal truth be say even though Moshiri get money and ambition, Everton no see demsef as top team for football, wey go make am easy for Real to come for dia manager.

Those wey fit replace Ancelotti for Everton na pipo like Eddie Howe, former Wolves oga Nuno Espirito Santo and ex-Everton boss David Moyes.

Of all di managers wey don lead Everton for at least 10 matches, di average point of 1.53 wey Carlo Ancelotti get, better pass any oda manager. David Moyes dey second wit 1.5.

Ancelotti fit carri Real go up?

Ancelotti don win 15 major trophies during im career and im na one of only three managers to win three European Cups. Di oda two na Liverpool legend Bob Paisley and former Real boss Zidane.

Di Italian man don win domestic titles with AC Milan for im homeland, Chelsea for England, Paris St-Germain for France and also in Germany with Bayern Munich.

E don win Champions League twice with Milan, and e lead Real Madrid to win dia 10th trophy for di competition in 2014.