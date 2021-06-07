Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: How You Tube star survive 8-round match with 'Money'

7 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mayweather and Paul inside ring for dia special match

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul don finally enter di same trouser inside boxing match wey attract worldwide attention.

But dis no be normal-normal match: Na wetin dem dey call exhibition match wia no title dey at stake.

Also, for dis one, no judges or official winner go dey, di only way wey one of di two fighters fit claim victory na through knockout. And dis one no happen.

Wetin happun for di match?

Floyd "Money" Mayweather, who bin dey undefeated for im professional career with a 50-0 record, agree to fight Logan Paul inside eight-round exhibition match for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Boxing fans witness wetin pesin no fit call ogbonge match, but because Floyd dey involved, expectations dey high.

Afta 8 rounds, na just average of 73 punches na im di two fighters throw. In fact, at one point, afta Logan over tire, e begin hold Mayweather.

So if anybody go happy say e finish dis boxing match wit im two legs still for ground, e go be Logan.

"I no wan hear say pesin tell me say anytin dey impossible ever again," Paul tok afta di match.

"Di fact say I still dey here wit di GOAT mean say pesin fit beat di odds. Everyone fit beat di odds and do great tins. Floyd Mayweather, na honour e be."

Four years afta im 2017 retirement, 44-year-old Mayweather say im no be pikin anymore.

"I had fun," Mayweather tok. "You need to realize say I no be 21 again... E dey beta pass how I bin tink of am. Dis na fun [for me]."

CBS, wey be major broadcaster for di US score di rounds like dis:

Round 1

Mayweather 10, Paul 9

Round 2

Mayweather 9, Paul 10

Round 3

Mayweather 10, Paul 9

Round 4

Mayweather 10, Paul 9

Round 5

Mayweather 10, Paul 9

Round 6

Mayweather 10, Paul 9

Round 7

Mayweather 10, Paul 9

Round 8

Mayweather 10, Paul 9