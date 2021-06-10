Euro 2020 fixtures, predictions and everything you need to know about European Championships

2 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

After some delays due to Coronavirus pandemic, di European Championship alias Euro 2020 go start for Rome Stadio Olimpico on Friday and e go end on 11 July for Wembley.

Uefa European Championship be like World Cup, but just for European teams.

E go consist of 24 teams and 51 matches for 11 host cities across Europe, although e no dey clear how many fans go dey allowed into stadiums for di tournament, because of di ongoing global health crisis.

All 24 teams for di final tournament dey guaranteed to play at least three games before di top performers for di group stage go move on to di knockout phase. From that point, every game go be sudden death: win and teams reach di next round, lose and you go go home.

Who dey which group?

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary

Which country dey host Euro 2020?

For di first time for di history of di tournament, 11 cities na im go host matches for di expanded version of di competition.

Di 11 Euro 2020 host cities include: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Munich, London, Rome, Seville and St Petersburg.

Dublin and Bilbao bin originally dey as host cities but miss out on hosting games after dem no dey able to guarantee spectator attendance.

Seville na new Euro 2020 host city. Uefa switch di four matches wey bin dey initially scheduled to take place for Bilbao to di Estadio La Cartuja. Di venue go host about 30% of di stadium capacity.

Di three Group E matches wey dey initially scheduled for Dublin go now take place for St Petersburg Stadium for Russia.

Di round of 16 match wey suppose hold for Dublin don dey moved to Wembley.

1. Glasgow (Hampden Park, capacity 51,000). Three group games, one last-16 game.

2. London (Wembley, 90,000). Final and both semi-finals, two last-16 games, three group games.

3. Seville (Estadio de La Cartuja, 60,000). Three group games, one last-16 game.

4. Amsterdam (Johan Cruyff Arena, 54,000). Three group games, one last-16 game.

5. Copenhagen (Parken Stadium, 38,000). Three group games, one last-16 game.

6. Munich (Football Arena Munich, 70,000). Three group games, one quarter-final.

7. Rome (Stadio Olimpico, 68,000). Three group games, one quarter-final.

8. Budapest (Puskas Arena, 68,000). Three group games, one last-16 game.

9. St Petersburg (Krestovsky Stadium, 61,000). Six group games, one quarter-final.

10. Bucharest (Arena Nationala, 54,000). Three group games, one last-16 game.

11. Baku (Olympic Stadium, 69,000). Three group games, one quarter-final.

Countries dey allowed to select 26-player squads

Teams go dey allowed to select 26-player squad instead of di usual 23 for dis summer's tournament.

Dem implement di change to reduce di load on players after compressed club season because of di coronavirus pandemic.

E go also help managers adapt if outbreaks occur during di tournament.

Teams dey allowed to make up to five substitutes per game.

However, 23 players go remain di maximum number wey dey permitted on team sheets for matches.

Euro 2020 predictions

Alan Shearer: France go win am. Dem get talent all over di pitch.

Gary Lineker: E dey hard to look beyond France - dem bin lose di final five years ago, dem win di World Cup three years ago and now dem Karim Benzema too. Dem go dey improved and dem get brilliant young players too. Dem gatz be favourites.

Portugal no be outsider because dem win di tin four years ago but dem get very good team and dem get chance.