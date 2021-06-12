Wales vs Switzerland: Breel Embolo, Kieffer Moore goals see both side share points

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wales and Switzerland begin dia Euro 2020 campaign wit 1-1 draw.

Switzerland bin take di lead early for di second half as Breel Embolo nod in Shaqiri corner kick past Wales goalkeeper, Danny Ward.

Despite say Switzerland control di game, Wales equalise for di 74th minute as dia striker Kieffer Moore guide Joe Morell cross into di net wit im head.

Both teams try to find di winner late in di game but na Switzerland come di closest as VAR rule out Gavranovic goal for offside.

Switzerland continue to dey press for di winning goal deep into added time but brilliant saves from Danny Ward deny dem di opportunity to get one.

Di way di Swiss pressure dia opponents go make Wales even feel happy say dem get one point from di game, as dia next game go be against Turkey for Baku on Wednesday.

After Turkey suffer 3-0 defeat to Italy for Friday tournament opener, Wales and Switzerland get one point each fro Group A afta Matchday one.

Who Wales and Switzerland go play next?