Christian Eriksen: Denmark v Finland match continue after midfielder collapse during Euro 2020 match

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen dey stable condition for hospital after im collapse during im side Euro 2020 match against Finland.

Di Group B game stop before half-time after di 29-year-old Inter Milan player fall for ground.

Referee Anthony Taylor immediately call for medical support and Eriksen receive treatment on di field.

Eriksen receive CPR before di players leave di pitch and dem later postpone di match.

Tournament organisers Uefa bin suspend di match because of medical emergency but dem don confam now say di match go restart by 19:30 GMT.

For post wey dem make on Twitter, Uefa say: "Following di medical emergency wey involve Denmark player Christian Eriksen, both teams don hold crisis meeting wit match officials and we go communicate further information at 19:45 CET [18:45 BST].

"Dem don transfer di player go hospital and im don dey stabilised."

Later Finland national team post say: "Christian Eriksen dey awake and e condition dey stable. Di thoughts of di Finnish men's A national team, di Finnish Football Association and di Finnish football family dey with Eriksen, im relatives and di Danish team."

Di incident happen as im player play throw-in towards am near di end of di first half.