Christian Eriksen injury update: Denmark midfielder suffer cardiac arrest according to team doctor

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Eriksen require emergency treatment ontop pitch before dem take am to hospital

Christian Eriksen suffer cardiac arrest wen e collapse for Denmark Euro 2020 match against Finland, according to Danish team doctor Morten Boesen.

Earlier, officials say di midfielder bin dey stable for hospital and bin send im greetings to im national team-mates.

Eriksen collapse shortly before half-time for Denmark opening Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday.

"E bin don go. We do cardiac resuscitation, na cardiac arrest," said Boesen.

"How close we bin dey to losing im? I no know, but we get am back afta one defib [defibrillation] so dat one dey quite fast.

"Di examinations dem don do so far look fine. We no get explanation as to why e happen."

Di 29-year-old Inter Milan player bin collect emergency medical treatment ontop pitch before dem take am go hospital.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Fans bin dey upset as Eriksen bin dey receive treatment on di pitch

Saturday incident happen as dem play one throw-in towards Eriksen near di end of di first half.

Im team-mates surround am and di supporters wey dey in shock for Parken Stadium bin dey affected as di player bin dey collect treatment.

Boesen say Eriksen bin unconscious wen e reach di player ontop di pitch.

"Wen I reach wia e dey, e bin dey on im side, e bin dey breath, I still fil feel a pulse, but suddenly dat wan change and we start to give am CPR," e tok.

"Di help come really fast from di medical team and di rest of di staff with dia co-operation, and we do wetin we got to do and manage to get Christian back."

Na only once dem get info say Eriksen don wake up for hospital na im di players agree to resume di match. Finland win 1-0.

Hjulmand tell reporters afta di game say: "Na traumatic experience. We talk about dia feelings and e for dey OK if to say dem say 'no' dem no wan play again.

"Some of dem no dey able to play, some ready. E no dey normal to play such a game wen one of your friends dey suffer with a heart issue."

As di incident happun, Eriksen club and teammates bin send greetings.

Eriksen club, Inter, for tweet say: "Forza Chris, all of our thoughts dey wit you."

Im former team, Tottenham say: "Get well soon, Christian. Di whole Spurs family dey wit you."

Fellow Spurs player Son Heung-min also send message of support to im former team-mate afta e score di goal wey guarantee South Korea top spot for dia qualifying group for di 2022 World Cup.

Son score from di penalty spot against Lebanon before e run go one pitchside camera and hold up im fingers to signal 23, di shirt number di Dane wear during im time for Spurs.

"Christian Eriksen, I love you," Son tok as e look into di camera.

Downing Street say British Prime Minister Boris Johnsondey "shocked" by wetin happun to Eriksen, and im thoughts dey with di Danish player and im family.

Last month, Eriksen helped Inter clinch their first Italian title for 11 years in his first full season with the club, after joining from Spurs for £16.9m in January 2020.