Hungary vs Portugal: Ronaldo become European championship highest goal scorer as di reigning champions win dia first game

Cristiano Ronaldo don became di top scorer for men European Championship history as Portugal beat Hungary in front of more than 60,000 fans for Budapest.

Ronaldo score for di 87th-minute with penalty for im 10th goal for di competition, to overtake F Michel Platini from France wey dey on nine goals.

Im 11th goal come only a few minutes later wen he take di ball pass goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi for Portugal third.